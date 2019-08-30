Henry Cejudo Wants Germaine de Randamie To ‘Bend The Knee’

Spread the word!













Henry Cejudo has laid out another challenge to a woman — this time, featherweight title challenger Germaine de Randamie.

Ever since his bantamweight title win, Cejudo has been calling out the likes of women’s flyweight and bantamweight champions Valentina Shevchenko and Amanda Nunes.

The latest is de Randamie. Appearing on Ariel Helwani’s MMA Show, “The Iron Lady” spoke of how she once fought and beat a man who was 40 pounds heavier than her in a boxing match.

Helwani would tag Cejudo about it who responded right away:

“Yeah but has she ever fought an Olympic gold medalist? Didn’t think so,” Cejudo tweeted. “Hey @ironladyMMA, you can bend the knee too!”

Yeah but has she ever fought an Olympic gold medalist? Didn’t think so. Hey @ironladyMMA, you can bend the knee too! https://t.co/WroSxigeVt August 29, 2019

For now, de Randamie has her hands full as she challenges Nunes for her bantamweight title in a rematch. As for Cejudo, he is currently sidelined until 2020 after undergoing surgery but is expected to defend his flyweight title next according to UFC president Dana White.

However, it’s highly unlikely Cejudo is serious about challenging any woman for a title fight and that this is all just in jest. But crazy things have happened in the UFC — surely this is not one of them?

What do you think of Cejudo’s new gimmick in calling out female fighters?