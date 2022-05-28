Former two-weight UFC champion, Henry Cejudo has once more offered advice on striking setups and finishes to his fellow former two-division titleholder, Conor McGregor – this time dissecting his UFC 249 knockout win over Dominick Cruz.

Henry Cejudo, a former undisputed bantamweight and flyweight gold holder, retired from professional mixed martial arts back in May of 2020 following his co-headlining win against Cruz in Jacksonville, Florida.

In the time since, the Los Angeles native has been linked with a return to the Octagon continually. And earlier this month, officially returned to the USADA (United State Anti-Doping Agency) testing pool ahead of a speculated return to the UFC.

Welcoming the opportunity to land a featherweight title fight in his return against current champion, Alexander Volkanovski, Cejudo, an Olympic gold medalist in freestyle wrestling, has also been linked with a bantamweight title fight against division gold holder, Aljamain Sterling.

Henry Cejudo once again offers striking advice to Conor McGregor

Receiving the wrath of the aforenoted, McGregor in a bid to offer him striking advice recently, Cejudo has once again urged the Dubliner to “take notes” on his victory against Cruz.

“Yo @TheNotoriousMMA (Conor McGregor) take notes,” Henry Cejudo tweeted. “This is what I’m talking about distance combine with the right timing. Sincerely – the technical savage.”

With a definite timeframe for an Octagon return for McGregor currently unclear, the 33-year-old former undisputed lightweight and featherweight champion headlined UFC 264 back in July against former interim titleholder, Dustin Poirier – suffering a first round doctor’s stoppage TKO defeat after fracturing his left tibia at the end of the frame.

The Crumlin native has welcomed the opportunity to compete at the welterweight limit in his UFC comeback, and recently received offers to compete for lightweight gold against Charles Oliviera – however, a return opponent has yet to be determined at the time of publication.