UFC legend Henry Cejudo is expecting big things from his upcoming UFC Seattle main event against Song Yadong.

Next month, Henry Cejudo will lock horns with Song Yadong in what is set to be an electric bantamweight bout. However, after losses to Aljamain Sterling and Merab Dvalishvili, some would argue that this is a must-win scenario for ‘Triple C’ if he still wants to be a relevant player at 135 pounds.

As for Song Yadong, this could serve as the biggest win of his career if he can get the job done. Either way, though, the expectation is that they’re going to put on a banger – and hopefully, they live up to the hype.

In a recent episode of his podcast, Henry Cejudo spoke candidly about what he expects to see from Yadong.

Henry Cejudo expects big things from Song Yadong fight

“I was originally supposed to fight him at The Sphere,” Cejudo said on his Pound-4-Pound podcast. “They had offered him, but at that time I had an injury and I couldn’t make it to The Sphere. I talked to Hunter [Campbell] and he said, ‘Hey man, that offer, he still wants to fight.’ I want to fight him. I think it’s going to turn out to be a banger. Stylistically, we’re both little muscular humans and the only thing is Song is a little taller, but he probably cuts a lot of weight.

“Personally, I like the fight. I like the fight stylistically, as well. I think Song’s going to bring a lot of power, uses a lot of hands, but we also know that once you start doing some other things, he can be fading away just a little bit.”

Quotes via MMA Fighting