Henry Cejudo backed to return in flyweight title fight with Alexandre Pantoja: ‘There is no other option’

ByRoss Markey
Henry Cejudo backed to return in flyweight title fight with Alexandre Pantoja: 'There is no other option'

Former two-weight champion, Henry Cejudo has been heavily linked with a return to action as soon as February by his manager, however, former lightweight champion, Khabib Nurmagomedov claims the Olympian should be a real option to challenge Alexandre Pantoja for flyweight gold next.

Cejudo, a former undisputed flyweight champion and bantamweight gold holder under the banner of the promotion, retains the number seven rank at 135lbs, having remained sidelined since dropping a title eliminator loss to the incumbent divisional champion, Merab Dvalishvili back in February.

UFC 298 fight purses revealed as Henry Cejudo makes just $150,000 for fighting return
Mandatory Credit: Zuffa LLC

Henry Cejudo backed to fight Alexandre Pantoja for title in return

As for Pantoja, the Brazilian kingpin headlined UFC 310 last month, taking out the newly-signed promotional contender, Kai Asakura, choking out the Japanese native with a taut second round rear-naked choke in Las Vegas.

READ MORE:  Darren Till's new opponent for MisFits Boxing card revealed after Tommy Fury withdraws from fight

And targeting a return to the Octagon as soon as February or March of next year, Los Angeles native, Cejudo has been backed to fight for flyweight spoils against Pantoja according to Hall of Fame inductee, Nurmagomedov.

Alexandre Pantoja offered huge title fight by ex-UFC star, training partner: 'I can beat you up anytime'

“There is no other option for (Alexandre) Pantoja. There is no fight,” Khabib Nurmagomedov said of Henry Cejudo. “I think if they [the UFC] want some big fight for this weight class, they have to make this: (Henry) Cejudo vs. Pantoja.”

“Yeah, I can make it,” Henry Cejudo said when asked if he could still make the flyweight limit. “It’s just a lot of discipline. I’ve got to maybe fast for like a week, lose a good 10 pounds, and then from there just be on a strict diet. Only water, I think I’d lose about 15 pounds.”

READ MORE:  Devastating Knee to the Face Drops Fighter in Explosive GLORY Kickboxing Clash

Yet to feature at 125lbs since 2019, Cejudo successfully defended the flyweight crown in a dominant first round knockout win over former two-time bantamweight titleholder, T.J. Dillashaw — having snatched the crown from two-fight rival, Demetrious Johnson in August of the year prior.

gettyimages 2019274221 612x612 1

In his most recent win, Cejudo defended the undisputed bantamweight title in a short-notice pairing with another ex-champion, Dominick Cruz, finishing the veteran with a knee and strikes TKO win in 2020.

READ MORE:  Conor McGregor, Logan Paul boxing match only a pipedream according to UFC legend: 'Not a single word is true'

Site Manager & Editor: MMA reporter based in Ireland. Follow along at @Ross_Markey on Twitter for all the latest news, fight announcements, opinion, and feature pieces.

Latest Posts

Latest Posts