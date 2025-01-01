Henry Cejudo backed to return in flyweight title fight with Alexandre Pantoja: ‘There is no other option’

Former two-weight champion, Henry Cejudo has been heavily linked with a return to action as soon as February by his manager, however, former lightweight champion, Khabib Nurmagomedov claims the Olympian should be a real option to challenge Alexandre Pantoja for flyweight gold next.

Cejudo, a former undisputed flyweight champion and bantamweight gold holder under the banner of the promotion, retains the number seven rank at 135lbs, having remained sidelined since dropping a title eliminator loss to the incumbent divisional champion, Merab Dvalishvili back in February.

Henry Cejudo backed to fight Alexandre Pantoja for title in return

As for Pantoja, the Brazilian kingpin headlined UFC 310 last month, taking out the newly-signed promotional contender, Kai Asakura, choking out the Japanese native with a taut second round rear-naked choke in Las Vegas.

And targeting a return to the Octagon as soon as February or March of next year, Los Angeles native, Cejudo has been backed to fight for flyweight spoils against Pantoja according to Hall of Fame inductee, Nurmagomedov.

“There is no other option for (Alexandre) Pantoja. There is no fight,” Khabib Nurmagomedov said of Henry Cejudo. “I think if they [the UFC] want some big fight for this weight class, they have to make this: (Henry) Cejudo vs. Pantoja.”

“Yeah, I can make it,” Henry Cejudo said when asked if he could still make the flyweight limit. “It’s just a lot of discipline. I’ve got to maybe fast for like a week, lose a good 10 pounds, and then from there just be on a strict diet. Only water, I think I’d lose about 15 pounds.”

Yet to feature at 125lbs since 2019, Cejudo successfully defended the flyweight crown in a dominant first round knockout win over former two-time bantamweight titleholder, T.J. Dillashaw — having snatched the crown from two-fight rival, Demetrious Johnson in August of the year prior.

In his most recent win, Cejudo defended the undisputed bantamweight title in a short-notice pairing with another ex-champion, Dominick Cruz, finishing the veteran with a knee and strikes TKO win in 2020.