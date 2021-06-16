Former UFC double-champ Henry “Triple-C” Cejudo is still one of the most entertaining personalities in all of the MMA community, even though he is still technically retired from the UFC. But that hasn’t stopped him from trash-talking one of the biggest names on social media today in Hasbulla Magomedov.

Magomedov plays a fictional MMA fighter and is one of the biggest stars on the streaming platform “TikTok” and has been nicknamed the “Mini Khabib” after the former UFC lightweight champion. The 18-year-old Russian blogger has child-like characteristics because of his height, face, and voice.

Magomedov recently posted a skit in which he references a possible fight with Cejudo, and the former UFC champion fired back and replied in a fiesty manner, and took the time to poke fun at UFC bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling in the process.

“I must admit @hasbulla.magomedov is a good actor,” Cejudo said. “All those lessons from @funkmastermma are paying off. #bendtheknee.”

Cejudo retired from the UFC following his win over the former bantamweight champion Dominick Cruz at UFC 249. He has one of the most accomplished combat sports careers in history which includes a 2008 Olympic gold medal in wrestling, a two-time UFC champion, and one of the most popular names in the community.

Despite retiring last year, Cejudo has been hinting at a possible comeback to the UFC which includes title shots at bantamweight and featherweight. He has had his fair share of back-and-forths with Sterling and the current UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski.

I must admit @hasbulla.magomedov is a good actor. All those lessons with @funkmastermma are paying off. 🖊 📄 #bendtheknee pic.twitter.com/1LzpgDlP8E — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) June 15, 2021

Magomedov has accumulated 1.6 million followers on Instagram and is believed to be suffering from dwarfism, which is a genetic disorder that results in child-like features and appearances.

While it’s unclear as to whether or not Cejudo will return to the UFC octagon, he continues to keep his name in the spotlight; and in the current times in which pop stars are boxing basketball players and YouTubers are making millions in the boxing ring, anything is possible between Cejudo and Magomedov.

What are your thoughts on the recent back-and-forth between Henry Cejudo and Hasbulla Magomedov?