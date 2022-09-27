Henry Cejudo praised Conor McGegor for his performance against Khabib Nurmagomedov in 2018

Former UFC champion, Henry Cejudo has praised Conor McGregor for his performance against Khabib Nurmagomedov in their 2018 mega-fight.

The saga between Conor McGregor and arch-rival, Khabib Nurmagomedov is one of the most historic in MMA history.

The feud had been brewing for some time before the bout took place, the build-up was ugly and at times uncomfortable; resulting in one of the UFC’s most infamous moments when McGregor would throw a dolly through the fighter bus window.

The fight was more than just a fight, it was a deeply personal affair and a loss would follow either man for the rest of their career.

Ultimately, Nurmagomedov would prove too much for McGregor, submitting the Irishman in the fourth round of their fight, something which McGregor is still reminded of and criticized for often.

Although many like to remind McGregor of his loss, former UFC flyweight and bantamweight champion, Henry Cejudo, took the time to praise McGregor for doing ‘an amazing job’ against Nurmagomedov.

“He did a really good job,” Henry Cejudo said via his YouTube. “A little far shot a little too far away. That just tells you he really respected Conor’s defense. Conor could have got out but he played the distance a little. When it comes to top control and dominant wrestling right now, I believe Khabib is one of the greatest of all time.”

“When it comes to dominating his position, so that fight with Conor McGregor, he did an amazing job of being a competitor in the beginning of the round in catching his distance. He was still able to exhaust McGregor, make him think of a lot of things you know looking down to eventually come up with that right hand. This was the best Khabib did in his career especially against a guy like Conor McGregor.”(H/T Mirror)

It is unsure when McGregor will return but the two-weight UFC champion did post some recent sparring clips over a year on from his gruesome leg break.

Do you agree with Henry Cejudo?