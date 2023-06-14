Former two-weight UFC champion, Henry Cejudo has offered to make a move to the featherweight ranks in search of an Octagon return – in the form of a clash with former division best, Max Holloway.

Cejudo, the current #3 ranked bantamweight contender, and a former undisputed champion at both flyweight and bantamweight, made a return to active competition from a three-year-plus layoff back in May.

Headlining UFC 288 in Newark, New Jersey, Cejudo successfully challenged for bantamweight spoils in a title outing against current division kingpin, Aljamain Sterling – suffering a close, split decision loss to the Uniondale native.

Initially weighing up a return to the Octagon at UFC 292 in August against the current number one ranked contender, Merab Dvalishvili, Cejudo has been forced to reconsider his options, as the Georgian wrestler deals with recovery from a hand injury.

Henry Cejudo suggests featherweight move against Max Holloway next

As a result, the Olympic gold medalist has since switched attention to a grudge match with current flyweight best, Brandon Moreno, and interestingly, has welcomed a featherweight move against former division champion, Holloway.

“If they [the UFC] are going to sideline me or whatever, after the fight after Merab (Dvalishvili), or if nothing takes place, I’d be willing to challenge (Max) Holloway,” Henry Cejudo said during an interview with ESPN. “As sh*tty as a I looked against Aljamain (Sterling), I know when the stakes are high, that is when I can really compete. Getting those five rounds under my belt has built that callus for me to take another good fight and be ready.”

“I’m not opposed to that,” Henry Cejudo explained. “If you watch my fight with Dominick (Cruz) right before I retired, to Aljamain, there is a different bounce to me and that is what comes with a bit of a layoff. I’m not opposed to that fight with Holloway, nor am I opposed to Brandon Moreno if the UFC does want to show us the money and if he does beat (Alexandre) Pantoja, that we do a showdown between me and him.” (Transcribed by BJPENN.com)