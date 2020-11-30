The recently retired former dual weight UFC champion Henry Cejudo has suggested he is prepared to return to MMA to square off against TJ Dillashaw in what would be a highly anticipated rematch.

‘Triple C’ opted to walk away from fighting in the aftermath of his second round TKO win over bantamweight legend Dominick Cruz at UFC 249 back in May.

Since then Cejudo has stayed in the spotlight by teasing fans about his potential return. On several occasions the 33-year-old has suggested a fight with featherweight king Alexander Volkanovski but the Australian appears to have little interest in the bout.

Dillashaw was last seen in the octagon in January 2019, when he lost by first-round knockout to flyweight champion Cejudo.

Things only got worse for him after the fight, as he later tested positive for performance-enhancing drugs. He was handed a two-year suspension from the UFC’s drug regulating body, USADA. He has largely stayed out of the public eye since then but recently posted an image to social media that showed he is still in excellent shape.

In an interview with Helen Yee, Cejudo expressed a willingness to return from his brief retirement to rematch Dillashaw who’s suspension comes to an end in January.

“How about a TJ Dillashaw Triple C 2? How does that sound for you guys? He can probably beat all those other guys, but he knows,” Cejudo said. “He knows who his kryptonite is.”

“TJ Dillashaw could bend the knee,” Cejudo added. “He knows who his nightmare is. I don’t know yet, he’s not even in my thoughts to be quite honest with you. I knocked him out in 32 seconds.” (Transcribed by Essentially Sports)

Do you want to see former UFC dual weight champion Henry Cejudo end his retirement to rematch TJ Dillashaw in 2021?