Report – Ex-Champion Henry Cejudo set to fight Merab Dvalishvili in clash at UFC 298 in Anaheim

Former undisputed flyweight and bantamweight champion, Henry Cejudo is set for his return to the Octagon at a UFC 298 pay-per-view card on February 17. from the Honda Center in Anaheim, California – taking on surging Georgian contender, Merab Dvalishvili in a potential title-elimonator.

Cejudo, the current number three ranked bantamweight contender, snapped his three-year retirement from mixed martial arts back in August against Dvalishvili’s training partner and then-champion, Aljamain Sterling – suffering a split decision loss to the Uniondale native in the pair’s championship clash.

Henry Cejudo confirms Merab Dvalishvili fight at UFC 298

And as for Tbilisi native, Dvalishvili, the streaking contender currently holds the number two rank in the division, landing a one-sided unanimous decision win over former champion, Petr Yan in the pair’s main event clash at UFC Las Vegas back in March. Olympic gold medal winner, Henry Cejudo confirmed the pairing between himself and Merab Dvalishvili on his official YouTube channel.

16-3 as a professional, Los Angeles-born veteran, Cejudo had landed a successful bantamweight title defense against former two-time divisional champion, Dominick Cruz at UFC 249 back in 2020 – stopping the ex-titleholder with a series of late strikes, before stunningly calling time on his illustrious professional career.

As for Dvalishvili, the 16-4 contender added Russian former champion, Yan to an undefeated streak spanning nine fights with his unanimous decision shutout win back in March of this year.

UFC 298 takes place on February 17. from the Honda Center in Anaheim, California, with an undisputed featherweight title fight between champion, Alexander Volkanovski, and challenger, Ilia Topuria set to take main event honors.

Who wins at UFC 298 in Anaheim: Henry Cejudo or Merab Dvalishvili?