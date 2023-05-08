Despite initially flirting with a potential retirement from mixed martial arts competition off the back of his UFC 288 loss to Aljamain Sterling over the course of the weekend, Henry Cejudo has now switched focus to a fight with Sterling’s teammate, #1 ranked contender, Merab Dvalishvili for a UFC 292 card on August 19.

Cejudo, a former undisputed bantamweight and flyweight champion under the banner of the UFC, headlined UFC 288 last weekend in a title showdown with 135lbs champion, Sterling, suffering a split decision (47-48, 48-47, 47-48) loss to the Uniondale native in his retirement snapping Octagon return.

Initially flirting with a second mixed martial arts retirement in the immediate aftermath of his loss to Sterling, Cejudo claimed that if he could not make history, he would likely hang up his gloves from competition again.

“Congrats to @funkmastermma (Aljamain Sterling) on a competitive fight,” Henry Cejudo tweeted. “My goal was to finish Aljo, and I fell short. What’s next? If I can’t make history, then I’m not doing this sh*t. I’m addicted to gold and climbing mountains. All I can say is – stay tuned.”

Henry Cejudo calls for summer Octagon return against Merab Dvalishvili

However, hours later, the Olympic gold medalist appears to have experienced a change of heart, offering to fight Dvalishvili at UFC 292 in August – with Boston, Massachusetts currently targeted to host the pay-per-view event.

“This sh*t is far from over!” Henry Cejudo tweeted. “@danawhite I want @MerabDvalishvil (Merab Dvalishvili) head on a plate! #UFCBoston.”

Attempting to work his way back to a title offing it appears, Cejudo and Dvalishvili would likely serve as a backup fight to an expected bantamweight title fight between champion, Aljamain Sterling, and expected incoming title challenger, Sean O’Malley – who are earmarked to fight later this year.