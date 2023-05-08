Former undisputed UFC bantamweight and flyweight champion, Henry Cejudo has once again flirted with a potential second retirement from professional mixed martial arts competition, off the back of a split decision defeat against current undisputed bantamweight best, Aljamain Sterling in his Octagon return over the weekend.

Cejudo, a former duel-weight champion and Olympic gold medalist in freestyle wrestling, snapped a three-year retirement from MMA over the course of the weekend, headlining UFC 288 against Uniondale native, Sterling in Newark, New Jersey.

Dropping a close, competitive split decision (48-47, 47-48, 47-48) defeat to the Serra-Longo MMA staple, Cejudo remained immediately coy on his fighting future in the sport.

“I just don’t know Joe (Rogan), I just don’t know,” Henry Cejudo said following UFC 288. “You tell me. It was close but Aljamain (Sterling) did his jo, he got the victory. It sucks man. I hate losing but it’s also been three years. I just don’t know where to take it from here, Joe. I’m a little confused right now. Whether I continue, it’s like Ricky Bobby, if I’m not first, I’m last. If I can’t beat Alja, my biggest goal was to go to 145 pounds. If I can’t get the victory over him then I just know where that puts me.”

Henry Cejudo uncertain on future following UFC 288 decision defeat

Addressing his fighting future once again on his official Twitter account, Los Angeles-born wrestler, Cejudo claimed that if he can’t “make history”, he would likely consider a second retirement from the sport.

“Congrats to @funkmastermma (Aljamain Sterling) on a competitive fight,” Henry Cejudo tweeted. “My goal was to finish Aljo, and I fell short. What’s next? If I can’t make history, then I’m not doing this sh*t. I’m addicted to gold and climbing mountains. All I can say is – stay tuned.”