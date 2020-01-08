Henry Cejudo Exchanges Insults With Kayla Harrison

Spread the word!













Kayla Harrison is riding high off her Professional Fighters League (PFL) women’s lightweight title win on New Year’s Eve.

Now, Harrison, a former Olympic gold medalist, has found herself going back-and-forth with another mixed martial arts (MMA) champion who also happens to be an Olympic gold medal holder. That being Henry Cejudo, the current bantamweight champion in the UFC. Harrison poked at Cejudo during a response to a fan on Twitter, prompting “Triple C” to release the following statement.

“@KaylaH why don’t you sign contract! Talk is cheap. You know who the greatest Combate athlete of all time is. #bendtheknee“

Harrison then responded by making fun of Cejudo’s height, mixing in the UFC champion’s signature “bend the knee” catchphrase against him.

“I’d tell you to bend the knee but you’re already so close to the ground… a polite judo bow will suffice. #QueenK #CeJUDOknows“

Cejudo decided to respond by taking a shot at the entertainment value in Harrison’s fights, suggesting they put fans to sleep.

“First of all one Wrestling Olympic gold medal is like 5 Olympic judo gold medals. One last thing, your fights are good natural remedies to cure insomnia.”

While Harrison enjoys her recent title victory, Cejudo is gearing up to make his return from injury to start off the year. After being stripped of the flyweight title, Cejudo is looking to make his first defense of the bantamweight throne against former featherweight king Jose Aldo. No fight has been made official as of this writing, however.

