Former dual weight UFC champion Henry Cejudo got into it last night with one-time bantamweight king Cody Garbrandt about who is next in line for a shot at Deiveson Figueiredo.

In a recent interview with Ariel Helwani of ESPN, the current flyweight champion expressed his desire to “shut up” Cejudo by fighting him next if he manages to get by Brandon Moreno at UFC 256 this coming weekend.

‘Triple C’ took this as an opportunity to take shots at Garbrandt who was supposed to face Figueiredo at UFC 255 before being forced out of the bout due to catching COVID-19 and suffering several long-term issues due to the virus.

“Hey Cody Garbrandt wait in line! Looks like the #rentschamp still misses me more. Deiveson Figueiredo if you can tell me in English I may consider it. But until then, go get hooked on phonics.”

‘No Love’ was clearly irked by Cejudo’s taunts and immedialey called for a fight, he wrote.

“Why do we need to wait March 6th, I gave you the date you pick the weight. I don’t give a fuck about the title, if you proclaim yourself the king then don’t be a coward. Don’t run away when you are in your prime, the biggest fights lay ahead.”

“My legacy is written and will never be broken,” Cejudo responded. “You are what I call a appetizer before the main course. You simply have no juice for me playboy. Stay up, keep that chin nice and strong for me.”

Cejudo retired from the sport earlier this year after successfully defending his bantamweight title against 135lb legend Dominick Cruz at UFC 249. ‘Triple C’ has stayed in the limelight by calling for a fight with featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski and seems destined to make a comeback in 2021.

Garbrandt snapped a three-fight losing streak last time out. The former bantamweight champion scored a knockout of the year contender against Raphael Assuncao before announcing his move to 125lbs where he was granted an immediate title shot.

