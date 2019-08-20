Henry Cejudo Challenges Valentina Shevchenko For UFC 246 Main Event

Spread the word!













The ongoing madness between UFC flyweight and bantamweight champion Henry Cejudo and women’s flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko has Dana White’s head buzzing.

Cejudo started things off by challenging Shevchenko to a matchup for her women’s 125-pound title, as “Triple C” claimed he wanted to become the UFC’s first-ever intergender champion of the world. Of course, White shut such an idea down, calling it “the wackiest sh*t I’ve ever heard.”

But that hasn’t stopped Cejudo and Shevchenko from continuing to hype up such a contest. In fact, Shevchenko shared some photoshopped images of herself beating Cejudo inside the Octagon.

Cejudo responded by issuing Shevchenko an official challenge for the main event at the UFC 246 pay-per-view (PPV).

Me vs. You. UFC 246 main event. Inter gender title on the line. Loser buys dinner. https://t.co/1nGd1FQouh — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) August 20, 2019

Obviously, no athletic commission would ever sanction a fight between a male and female fighter at the levels of which Cejudo and Shevchenko are competing. However, perhaps the pair could consider putting on a grappling contest for charity? As for what’s next for both fighters, Cejudo is nursing an injury that will keep him sidelined until the beginning of 2020.

Shevchenko just defended her title against Liz Carmouche in Uruguay, and is awaiting her next opponent.

What do you think about Cejudo challenging Shevchenko for UFC 246?