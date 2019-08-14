Dana White Reacts To Henry Cejudo Calling Out Valentina Shevchenko

Spread the word!













Henry Cejudo is certainly embracing the cringe role. After Valentina Shevchenko beat Liz Carmouche, he called out the flyweight champ for an intergender fight.

Since the call out, both have taken to social media to take jabs at one another. Now, UFC President Dana White responded to the two calling each other out.

“That’s the wackiest shit I’ve ever heard,” White told reporters after the Contender Series (h/t MMA Junkie). “It’s just (expletive) crazy that Henry would say that. But Valentina would probably do it. I don’t even know how to respond to that or what to say other than ‘wow.’”

The talk of the fight has garnered the attention of many fans and fighters. Betting odds are now released for the fight. So, reporters asked White who he would pick in that fight, and well he wasn’t impressed by it, to say the least.

“I can’t even (expletive) wrap my brain around that, why he would say that,” White said. ”It’s just crazy, but … what are you gonna do?”

It seems almost impossible the two will ever fight, but Henry Cejudo continues to want all the belts. Really, the callout is on point of his schtick he is doing.

Who would you pick in a potential fight between Henry Cejudo and Valentina Shevchenko?