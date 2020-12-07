Former dual weight UFC champ Henry Cejudo has expressed his willingness to crossover to boxing and fight YouTuber Jake Paul.

Paul has transitioned to boxing in 2020 and improved his record to 2-0 on the undercard of Mike Tyson vs. Roy Jones Jr. The 23-year-old scored a highlight-reel knockout win over former NBA player Nate Robinson in the pay-per-view co-main event.

Post-fight Paul called for fights with SBG teammates Dillon Danis and Conor McGregor. He has also previously mentioned squaring off with Jorge Masvidal and Ben Askren, attracting a lot of attention from the MMA community.

‘Triple C’ is the latest MMA star to take exception to Paul. Cejudo took to Twitter to call for a fight with the YouTuber, he wrote.

”Yo @jakepaul since you really think your a legit fighter by beating up on retired NBA D lister’s who really deserves a academy award for best fall. How about we fight and if I can’t stop you I’ll give all money to charity of your choice. #dontbescaredhomie.”

Yo @jakepaul since you really think your a legit fighter by beating up on retired NBA D lister’s who really deserves a academy award for best fall. How about we fight and if I can’t stop you I’ll give all money to charity of your choice. #dontbescaredhomie 🖊 📄 pic.twitter.com/cLXKxLtNuY — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) December 6, 2020

‘Triple C’ opted to walk away from fighting in the aftermath of his second round TKO win over bantamweight legend Dominick Cruz at UFC 249 back in May.

Since then Cejudo has stayed in the spotlight by teasing fans about his potential return. On several occasions, the 33-year-old has suggested a fight with featherweight king Alexander Volkanovski but the Australian appears to have little interest in the bout. He has also publicly spoken of transitioning to boxing to take on popular prospect Ryan Garcia. Cejudo recently suggested he is prepared to return to MMA to square off against TJ Dillashaw in what would be a highly anticipated rematch of their 2019 flyweight title match.

Do you want to see former UFC champ Henry Cejudo box YouTube celebrity Jake Paul?