Henry Cejudo Believes UFC Should Tell Him Flyweight Plans ‘Out Of Respect’

Henry Cejudo made a huge statement with his first-round TKO victory over bantamweight champion TJ Dillashaw last month.

With the victory, many believe it would be more than enough to save the 125-pound division from its rumored end. However, no official announcement has come from the promotion or President Dana White. Speaking to media in Australia recently, Cejudo said he hasn’t been told anything either, but believes he should be kept in the loop out of respect (via MMAjunkie):

“Welcome to the UFC, welcome to MMA,” Cejudo said. “I’m speechless. I don’t know what to tell you guys. I really don’t. I’m getting no answer from (White) either. There’s a pink elephant in the room.

“It’s like, ‘Hey, I’m the champ.’ I should be told something at least, out of a little bit out of respect. It’s still unsure.”



While the future of the flyweight division wasn’t quite clear, Cejudo did get an idea of what the UFC wants for his next fight. It sounds like everyone is on board to run Dillashaw vs. Cejudo back for a second go around. This time, however, the action could go down at bantamweight:

“One thing they do want, they do want that T.J. fight,” Cejudo said. “Dana wants it, T.J. wants it, we want it. That’s kind of where everything is heading as of now.

“Possibly (at bantamweight). I would like it, I know I could beat the man again at 135 pounds. I know what I saw in those 32 seconds, I see a lot of opportunities for me.”



