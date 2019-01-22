Henry Cejudo Answers Nikki Bella’s Offer

Earlier today (Tues., January 22, 2018) video surfaced of WWE Superstar Nikki Bella responding to Henry Cejudo asking her out.

Cejudo asked out the longtime pro-wrestler and TV personality during an appearance on ‘Ariel Helwani’s MMA Show’ yesterday. It seemed Cejudo was quite the Bella fan, to the point of nearly marking out during his interview. Bella was gracious in response. She congratulated him on his win over TJ Dillashaw at UFC Brooklyn and said they may meet up for a drink sometime.

‘The Messenger ‘ was happy to see that Bella was accepting of his request. While he was a bit starstruck yesterday, he came out cocky and confident today during a trip to the barbershop. Check out his response here:

“What up Nikki Bella? I’m getting ready for you. I heard you wanna learn some moves, so if you like moves, I got moves that will knock you off your feet. So I hope you’re ready for that.”

Ok, business is really picking up here. Ol’ flyweight savior, the Olympic Gold medalist @HenryCejudo has responded to Nikki Bella (@BellaTwins) and is out here just shooting shots. (He’s playing it cool. He was freaking earlier). Incredible magic going on here. #HelwaniShow ❤️ pic.twitter.com/ZRa9a0sxmo — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) January 22, 2019

There you have it. The social media relationship between one of the UFC’s fastest-rising stars and one of the WWE’s most well-known personalities seems to be growing by the minute.

Stay tuned.