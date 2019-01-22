Nikki Bella Responds To Henry Cejudo Asking Her Out

It’s safe to say that Henry Cejudo is riding high in the MMA world.

The flyweight champion shocked the fight game when he knocked out bantamweight champion TJ Dillashaw in the main event of last Saturday’s (Sat., January 19, 2019) UFC on ESPN+ 1 from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

The 32-second win, although controversial, has Cejudo’s name buzzing amongst many who may not have even known whom “The Messenger” was last week. So you can’t blame him for taking advantage of that fact. He did just that during yesterday’s episode of “Ariel Helwani’s MMA Show.” Cejudo used the platform to voice his desire to go out with WWE Superstar Nikki Bella:

Dear Nikki Bella of the @BellaTwins. My friend @HenryCejudo, Olympic Gold Medalist and UFC flyweight savior, would like to get to know you, like, more than a friend.



Whaddya say??



Full interview: https://t.co/OQw0wYpd2F

And it worked. Bella sent a video back acknowledging Cejudo asking her out. She congratulated him on his win before saying the two could train together in their shared home state of Arizona. She even said they could grab a drink sometime:

Oh my word. @HenryCejudo: I hope you're sitting down.



Nikki Bella of The @BellaTwins saw your interview on my show yesterday and sent you this! First you save the flyweights and now this?! What a time to be Henry Cejudo.



Nikki Bella of The @BellaTwins saw your interview on my show yesterday and sent you this! First you save the flyweights and now this?! What a time to be Henry Cejudo.

Indeed it is quite the time to be Cejudo. His rival Dillashaw insists his win was an early stoppage that merits running it back, but “The Messenger” clearly has some other things on his mind right now.

Rightfully so. Cejudo has agreed to rematch Dillashaw, but he wants it to be for ‘The Viper’s’ bantamweight title next. It could take some time to get that sorted out. For now, Cejudo may want to follow up on Bella’s response. She was dating multi-time WWE champion John Cena for quite a while, so Cejudo has some big shoes to fill – both literally and figuratively.