Last year, the world was inundated with videos and talk of Tate following a social media campaign that saw his climb to global notoriety. A large part of Tate’s persona is that he a former kickboxing world champion and would boast of his combat success. However, many who know the sport have called into question the true legitimacy of his 75-9 record.

Former two-division UFC champion, Cejudo, has also branched out onto YouTube, using his expertise to break down fights/fighters, while also giving fans behind the scenes content. This time, Cejudo would break down fights of Tate’s, and ‘The Messenger’ did not hold back

“This is you, come on…” sighed Cejudo while reacting to Tate’s most recent fight. “This what boxing, this is what kickboxing typically tend to do, what they do is they pad your record like you wouldn’t believe. Okay, so he was 75-9 here, he shouldn’t be fighting a guy that’s 3-2, or 2-3, it’s absolutely ridiculous.”

“So, this fight is against Cosmic Lingurar, for a guy who’s 76-9 I mean he’s going up against a guy that’s making his debut.” Cejudo continued. “This is what I’m saying, you fans, you people following guys who you think are good fighters.”

Cejudo is set to challenge reigning bantamweight champion, Aljamain Sterling, on June 6 in the headling fight of UFC 288. It will mark three years, almost to the day, since we have seen the former Olympic gold medallist compete inside the Octagon.

Last time we saw Cjeudo compete, he would be the first person to KO/TKO Dominick Cruz for the vacant 135lb title.

