Former Bellator champion Hector Lombard finally got back to winning ways last night. The 42-year-old fight veteran picked up a unanimous decision victory over David Mundell in his Bare Knuckle FC debut.

Lombard’s main event win at BKFC 10 at the Greater Ft. Lauderdale Convention Center snapped the six-fight losing streak that brought his UFC career to an end. The Cuban-Australian fighters unanimous decision victory came by scores of 49-46, 48-47, and 48-47 in a cruiserweight bout which was his first win since beating Jake Shields in March 2014.

Speaking post-fight Lombard was happy to get the win and experience a new type of fighting under the BKFC banner.

“I was aggressive, and I scored the points,” Lombard said after the bout. “He was backing up the whole time, but my hat off to him. I never thought it was going to be that tough, but he put up a good fight.

“I wanted to be in bare knuckle because I wanted the experience, and now I have it,” he continued. “I’m pretty sure I have to change my gameplan and some little things, but it was an amazing experience.” (Transcribed by MMA Junkie)

BKFC 10 Results

Hector Lombard def. David Mundell via unanimous decision (49-46, 48-47, 48-47)

Jim Alers def. Kaleb Harris via majority decision (47-47, 50-44, 48-46)

Luis Palamino def. Elvin Brito via unanimous decision (49-46, 50-45, 50-45)

Ulysses Diaz def. Brian Maxwell via TKO in Round 1

Dat Nguyen def. Abdiel Valazquez via KO in Round 1

Gustavo Trujillo def. Lorenzo Hunt via TKO in Round 1

Francesco Ricchi def. Fred Pierce via TKO in Round 1

Travis Thompson def. Joshua Boudreaux via TKO in Round 2

Reggie Barnett Jr. def. Matt Murphy via TKO in Round 2

Should Hector Lombard continue in bare knuckle boxing or return to mixed martial arts?