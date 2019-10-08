Hector Lombard Signs With Bare-Knuckle FC

Spread the word!













Bare-Knuckle FC has officially inked another notable name to their roster. The promotion announced today (Tues. October 8, 2019) that they have signed UFC and Bellator MMA veteran Hector Lombard to a contract.

The press release issued by BKFC included comments from Lombard, who has been looking forward to his bare-knuckle venture for some time now.

“I’ve wanted to fight for this amazing organization for a while and I’m excited that it’s all come together,” Lombard said. “Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship is the next level of fighting and I am glad to be part of it.”

BKFC president David Feldman is also excited to have a fighter of Lombard’s caliber on the BKFC roster as well.

“Hector Lombard is one of the most devastating punchers in MMA history and we are looking for Hector to make a huge splash with BKFC,” Feldman said. “As a fan, I cannot wait to see how Hector does in the squared circle. He’s exciting and explosive. This is an incredible signing.”

Lombard, a 41-year-old former Olympic judoka of Cuba, has been competing in mixed martial arts (MMA) since 2004. He has competed for promotions such as Pride, Bellator, and the UFC.

He is also a former Bellator middleweight champion of the world. Lombard was on a six-fight losing streak in MMA, under the UFC’s banner, before signing with BKFC. He was finished in three of those losses via knockout or TKO.

What do you think about Lombard opting to venture into a bare-knuckle career?