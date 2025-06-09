After Aliff’s win over Elmehdi El Jamari in the main event of ONE Fight Night 32. Prajanchai would face off against the Sor Depchan knockout artist, much to the chagrin of interim ONE strawweight kickboxing champion Johnathan Di Bella. Who stated on social media that it seemed as though Prajanchai does not want to unify the kickboxing titles.

🤌 @jondibella has hit out after watching Prajanchai face off with Aliff – a move that all but confirmed he’s been snubbed for a title unification bout.



“I guess he doesn’t want the rematch to happen,” Di Bella said, reacting to #ONEFightNight32 on Saturday.



The interim… pic.twitter.com/8wVemkeAks — Nick Atkin (@nickatkinone) June 9, 2025

With Prajanchai claiming that he was unimpressed with Di Bella’s dominant win over Sam-A back at ONE 172, it seems as though the two-sport champion isn’t too keen on facing the Canadian-Italian striker again and is looking for newer opponents.

Johnathan Di Bella may have to look for new challengers for his interim title.

Di Bella has already been open to the idea of defending the interim strawweight title if Prajanchai chooses to face opponents in Muay Thai. To avoid being shelved until the Thai phenom is ready and to maintain his status as a legitimate champion in ONE. However, this may prove to be risky as should he lose the interim belt, a rematch with Prajanchai will likely be out of the question.