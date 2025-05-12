Current ONE interim Strawweight kickboxing champion Johnathan Di Bella took shots at the current Muay Thai and kickboxing strawweight champion Prajanchai. Over criticisms, the Thai champion had over the supposed lack of killer instinct. The Canadian Karateka responded in kind.

Stop making excuses and sign to fight me 🙄 https://t.co/iNp7ElBYcL — Jon Di Bella (@jondibella) May 10, 2025

The two-sport champion isn’t the only one who’s lobbed this criticism at Di Bella. Even the boss, Chatri Sityodtong, has openly criticised Di Bella for not having a “killer instinct,” as he told the interim champion to his face at the ONE 172 post-fight press conference after his shut-out win against Sam-A.

Johnathan Di Bella is alone in his fight against the seeming company favorite, Prajanchai.

Di Bella has come under scrutiny of Chatri Sityodont in the past, as the company boss accused him of ducking top competition and even wanted to strip the Canadian of his title. Not only that, but in the two’s first fight for the title in a closely contested contest, Prajanchai was able to knee and clinch multiple times without much repercussion.

With not only the boss but also the company against him, the Canadian-Italian phenom has his work cut out for him. He will need to bring the absolute best he can in the unification bout against the Thai striker, as a finish just may be his only path to victory.