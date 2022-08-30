Hasim Rahman Jr. urges the PFL to book him professional MMA debut before the end of 2023: ‘I’m with it’

Following the recent cancellation of his Madison Square Garden headliner against the undefeated, Jake Paul, Baltimore puncher, Hasim Rahman Jr. has called for a transition to professional mixed martial arts by the close of next year – urging the PFL (Professional Fighters League) to land him an outing in their SmartCage.

Rahman Jr., the son of former world champion boxer, Hasim Rahman, recently seen a scheduled headliner against outspoken Ohio native, Paul cancelled at the beginning of this month, however, has since landed himself a boxing outing against former UFC heavyweight champion, Vitor Belfort on October 15. in Sheffield, England.

“It’s going to be a great show and I’m looking to put on a hell of a performance,” Hasim Rahman said of his upcoming fight with Vitor Belfort. “My main goal when I put on a pair of gloves was to become a world champion like my father was so nothing is ever going to deter me from that. If this is going to catapult me to be able to make the bigger fights at the end of the day, then I’ll go ahead on that route.”

12-1 as a professional, Hasim Rahman Jr. – whose sole professional loss came in the form of a defeat against Kenzie Morrison, the son of the late former heavyweight champion, Tommy Morrison – replaced British upstart, Tommy Fury in a scheduled short notice matchup with the aforenoted Paul.

Hasim Rahman Jr. eyes a transition to MMA following his October clash with Vitor Belfort

Weighing up his continued options post-Belfort in two months, Rahman Jr. appears willing to trade his boxing gloves for a pair of mixed martial arts gloves, urging the above-mentioned, PFL to book him a debut in the sport.

“Can @PFLMMA get me in the cage before 2023 is over?” Hasim Rahman Jr. tweeted. “I’m with it (gorilla emoji).”

The PFL recently hosted the debut and sophomore mixed martial arts appearance of two time Olympic gold medalist professional boxer, Claressa Shields in June and October of last year, respectively – with the Michigan world champion so far establishing a 1-1 mixed martial arts record.