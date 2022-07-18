Ahead of his anticipated August 6. Madison Square Garden showdown against the undefeated, Jake Paul – professional boxer, Hasim Rahman Jr. has providedd his “final” prediction for the summer matchup.

Rahman Jr., the son of former heavyweight world champion, Hasim Rahman, suffered his first professional loss earlier this year – slipping to 12-1 as a professional with a controversial TKO loss against James Morrison.

As for polarizing puncher, Paul, the Ohio native currently boasts an unbeaten 5-0 professional record, stopping former UFC welterweight champion, Tyron Woodley with a sixth round knockout back in December in the pair’s rematch in Florida.

Initially scheduled to fight Tommy Fury – the younger half-brother of WBC heavyweight champion, Tyson Fury in August, Paul has since drawn Rahman Jr. – as Fury deals with travel issues.

Sharing a series of harsh words apiece ahead of their August 6. Madison Square Garden headliner at a press conference last week, Rahman Jr. promised to end the career of Paul – which he labelled a “facade”.

“All this BS about going back and forth about the money – I’m going to be the lowest-paid opponent but I’m giving you any credibility, so why shouldn’t I get more? Hasim Rahman Jr. said. “But I’m not here to negotiate, I’m here to end this facade that he’s calling a career. We’re going to see on August 6. when Jake Paul falls.”

Sharing his “final” prediction for his matchup with Paul, Rahman Jr. claimed he would land a certain, definitive victory and knockout over the outspoken Ohio native.

“My final prediction is victory, inshallah,” Hasim Rahman Jr. told Ariel Helwani on The MMA Hour.” …I’m not here to entertain him (Jake Paul), I’m here to beat him up. On August 6. – I’m coming. I’m gonna whoop his ass.”