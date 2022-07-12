Ahead of his high-profile Madison Square Garden showdown against undefeated professional boxer, Jake Paul has claimed that he will end the career of the Ohio native on August 6. – describing his still naive tenure in the sport as a “facade”.

Meeting at a press conference this Tuesday evening in New York City, Paul, who boasts an unbeaten 5-0 professional record, draws Rahman Jr. – the son of former heavyweight champion, Hasim Rahman, in place of Tommy Fury after the pair’s rescheduled bout was cancelled once again.

Set to meet on August 6. – Paul returns to the squared circle for the first time since December of last year, where he landed career knockout number four with a stunning sixth round knockout success against former UFC welterweight titleholder and two-time opponent, Tyron Woodley.

Enjoying a splendid 2021, Paul defeated Woodley in August with a split decision victory, after he stopped UFC alum and former Bellator and ONE Championship gold holder, Ben Askren with a first round, one-punch knockout in April of that year.

As for Rahman, the veteran amateur currently holds a 12-1 professional record with six knockout victories, suffered his first professional defeat last time out back in April where he dropped a TKO defeat against James McKenzie Morrison.

Hasim Rahman Jr. vows to end the boxing career of Jake Paul

Opening up as a betting underdog against Paul, despite his weight and overall size advantage, as well as high-level experience within the sport in both the amateur and professional ranks, Rahman Jr. insists he will end Paul’s career in August – which he described as a “facade”.

“All this BS about going back and forth about the money – I’m going to be the lowest-paid opponent but I’m giving you any credibility, so why shouldn’t I get more? Hasim Rahman Jr. said at today’s press conference. “But I’m not here to negotiate, I’m here to end this facade that he’s calling a career. We’re going to see on August 6. When Jake Paul falls.”