UFC ambassador and social media star, Hasbulla Magomedov has been arrested and detained by law enforcement in his native Dagestan this week, where the teenager accused of violating traffic laws in the country.

Hasbulla, who rose to fame ahead of a long-awaited fight with fellow influencer and singer, Adu Rozik, signed an ambassadorial contract with the Dana White-led UFC back in October of last year before the promotion’s UFC 280 pay-per-view event in Abu Dhabi, UAE.

A friend of the likes of current undisputed lightweight champion, Islam Makhachev, as well as former division titleholder, Khabib Nurmagomedov, Hasbulla Magomedov also featured in the corner of Makhachev during the Makhackala native’s second round triangle choke submission win over Charles Oliveira in October of last year.

Hasbulla Magomedov once more becomes the topic of numerous headlines

However, the social media standout landed in hot water this week in his native Dagestan, after wedding celebrations resulted in his arrest and detainment alongside numerous friends of his after violating traffic laws in the country.

“Police in Dagestan arrested him and some of his friends for violating traffic laws,” MVD Dagestan reported. “According to Dagestan’s Internal Affairs, Hasbulla and others drove out into the street and were interfering with other drivers. The entourage was arrested and charged with administrative violations. As Hasbulla and his crew claimed, ‘They were celebrating a friend’s wedding.’” (H/T Red Corner MMA)

Footage of Hasbulla and his entourage celebrating on the roads of Dagestan – an incident that led to their arrest



Hasbulla Magomedov was recently pictured behind the scenes at a Power Slap League event at the UFC Apex facility in Las Vegas, Nevada alongside UFC president, Dana White as well as award-winning actor, and UFC shareholder, Mark Walhberg – with the latter inviting Hasbulla to slap him in the face, following numerous instances of the social media star slapping various celebrities.

Earlier this annum to boot, Hasbulla was criticized across social media and accused of animal abuse, after footage emerged of him slapping and punching his pet cat, Bersik, in the head and ordering her to her crate – to which he defended, claiming he had just “scolded her” for “disobeying” him.