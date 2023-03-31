Social media sensation Hasbulla speaks up after an attempted cancellation following a video Habulla posted where he had pulled his cat’s ear.

If there’s anything we’ve learned about cancel culture thus far, it’s that they won’t hesitate to rid you off the internet, regardless of who the person may be.

In this case, a barrage of people online decided that their target would be the non-English speaking russian superstar with a whopping 8.3 million followers.

As allegations of animal abuse arose, Magomedov has come out and assured his fans that he was simply disciplining his cat for disobeying him.

For everyone asking me without the full picture. 🐈❤️ pic.twitter.com/9FMmbaF4zc — Hasbulla (@Hasbulla_NFT) March 31, 2023

Hasbulla is typically regarded as an avid cat lover, and he declared the recent ‘disciplining’ video as an excuse from his haters to criticize him.

Hasbulla defends abusing his pet cat, Bersik

“I know that people are waiting for the moment if I write something wrong, just to attack me like this,” Magomedov said.

Although there may be a new wave of people shaming Hasbulla, his loyal followers have also come to his defence to support him.

Hasbulla loves cats. Hasbulla is a very loving and kind person. Please don't judge only by that short video🥲 pic.twitter.com/uVl4UZNlJM — マサイの戦士 (@reds2love) March 31, 2023

The miniature phenom stated that there are very few things he loves more than cats.

“I love my cat more than you, if I didn’t love the cat, I wouldn’t have it at home. My the most lovely animal is a cat.”

Habulla will look to put this in his past as he continues to dominate the internet and collaborate with major influencers.

His Russian link up with the Nelk Boys generated 10 million views on YouTube, and their recent entourage in America has racked up 6.6 million views in three days.

Magomedov is also an avid UFC supporter as he originates from the Russian town Makhachkala, a place where many UFC fighters have grown, including Hasbulla’s long time friend and now UFC lightweight champion, Islam Makhachev.

Hasbulla recently signed a deal with the UFC which includes his own merch to be sold on the UFC store, and he has also been included in the video game, UFC 4.

Whether or not his haters choose to forgive him, Hasbulla’s loyal followers will continue to support him.