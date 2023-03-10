Video – Hasbulla decides against slapping Mark Wahlberg during visit to UFC headquarters

MMA cult hero, Hasbulla decides against slapping Hollywood star, Mark Wahlberg as the pair interact at the latest Power Slap League event.

Since his initial internet fame, Hasbulla Magomedov is constantly meeting big-name celebrities and interacted with some of the biggest names in MMA. The 20-year-old, originally hailing from Dagestan also shares good relationships with some of the best fighters from the region, including Khabib Nurmagomedov and UFC lightweight champion, Islam Makhachev.

Hasbulla and Mark Wahlberg meet at Power Slap

This time it was the turn of Wahlberg, star of The Fighter, Lone Survivor and Pain & Gain, to run into Hasbulla. The pair crossed paths on the set of Dana White’s Power Slap League, Wahlberg would jokingly asked the internet star to hit him in the face, something which he regularly does.

Hasbulla knew not to slap Mark Wahlberg 😭 pic.twitter.com/zwktNGP0O8 — MMA Mania (@mmamania) March 10, 2023 Magomedov decides against slapping Mark Wahlberg

The last episode of season one of Power Slap is set to air on March 11 on the streaming service Rumble. The event was originally set to be on PPV, but after a poor reception and subsequent drop in viewership, the event will be free to view.

Will you tune into the season finale of Power Slap?