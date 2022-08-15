Exclusive | Harry Hunsucker believes ‘all the pressure is on Tyson Pedro’ for their UFC 278 bout: ‘There’s gonna be a lot of heads turned’

Harry Hunsucker is set to take on Tyson Pedro this weekend in the opening bout of the UFC 278 PPV main card.

Hunsucker, who is making the move down to light heavyweight for this bout, recently spoke with LowKickMMA’s Frank Bonada about the upcoming fight. ‘The Hurricane’ seemed to imply that he believes he is being placed in this fight simply to make his opponent look good, but this has only incentivized him further:

“Let’s be 100 percent honest, all the pressure here is on Tyson Pedro,” stated Hunsucker. “He’s the show pony right now. I’m just the guy they’re bringing in to fight him. We know what it is… When I show up as the guy I’m going to show up as next weekend, there’s gonna be a lot of heads turned, I’ll just say that.”

Harry Hunsucker has never gone to the judge’s decision in his entire pro-MMA career, whilst his upcoming Tyson Pedro has only gone the distance once. However, Hunsucker believes the fight may well go longer than many expect:

“I honestly think you’ll see this fight go a lot later than anyone would expect to. He’s gonna get frustrated because he’s gonna have to do a lot of moving to keep up with me. So I think that it’s going to be – I think this will be a very surprising fight for everyone to watch.”

Harry Hunsucker on the move to 205lbs

Harry Hunsucker is finally making the move to light heavyweight, a change that has been on the horizon for some time. No longer will ‘The Hurricane’ be giving up height, reach and weight to his natural heavyweight opponents. He stated the following:

“Obviously taking that extra weight off my body is gonna put it in a better state to perform. I’m not gonna be giving up fifty, sixty, pounds to guys like I have pretty much every fight since I’ve been a heavyweight. I mean Tafa, my last fight, he’s the first UFC heavyweight in history to miss weight. He had fifty-plus pounds on me on fight day. Now the cut to 205 really has been easy for me… I’m evening the playing field, I’m not giving up weight and height anymore.”

Hunsucker vs. Pedro opens the UFC 278 main card, which also features exciting bouts such as Jose Aldo vs. Merab Dvalishvili, Paulo Costa vs. Luke Rockhold, and of course, the welterweight title fight between Kamaru Usman and Leon Edwards.

How do you think Harry Hunsucker will fare against Tyson Pedro?