Harry Gigliotti: Vacating BKB Belt, BKFC debut, and Kai Stewart Call Out

Harry Gigliotti is one of the more intriguing crossovers between BKFC and BKB in recent times, with his looming promotional debut with the former only days away. The now former BKB champ, who vacated his belt to embark on this debut in BKFC, will be jumping into the ring on March 28th as part of the BKFC Fight Night: Mohegan Sun card.

When discussing the road leading into this bout against Timmy Mason in Connecticut, Harry Gigliotti said [via Bare Knuckle Bowker],

“I had to vacate the [Police Gazette] title sadly and and part ways with BKB, but we got a lot of new things coming up. I think this new debut with BKFC is going to be a good thing for my future. I think Timmy Mason’s got a lot to handle on March 28th.”

The 30-year-old spoke well of BKB but said this was simply “just business” and he kicks off this multi-fight deal with BKFC later this week.

Even though he will be making his first walk for Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship, the ex-BKB Police Gazette champ is putting BKFC’s champ at 145 pounds in his crosshairs already, as Harry Gigliotti stated [via Bare Knuckle Bowker],

“I’m just really excited. I think Kai Stewart has a lot to handle, too… Hopefully by summertime, I’ll get my title shot. Depending on obviously how this turns out. But like I said, Timmy Mason’s got a lot on his hands on March 28th and I’m just looking forward to marketing. Selling this fight and bigger things ahead.”

Interestingly, Harry Gigliotti was slated to defend his BKB title against Estevan Partida and is obviously now fighting for BKFC. Doing so on cards that are on the same day, as BKB 52 also goes down on March 28th, which is an intriguing component in the grand scheme of things.

When asked what the timeline was like from thinking it was the plan to defend that BKB belt for the third time to now preparing to make his BKFC debut, Harry Gigliotti quipped [via Bare Knuckle Bowker],

I mean so now obviously I’m fighting a Southpaw where I was going to fight an Orthodox there. So obviously the training regimen’s changed a lot with the sparring and stuff. But I mean same game plan to go out there be ready and make sure I fight my fight, stay calm and collective. Timmy Mason I believe is a tougher opponent than Estevan [Partida]. I think Estevan was just in his developing stage.” “Timmy’s been around the block and he’s got that boxing IQ and boxing background. He did pretty decent. He dropped Jimmie Rivera from what I [had] seen in his last fight. So I mean he took that fight on last minute notice too. So I’m not taking this kid lightly. I know he’s going to be the real deal. But I think this is like I said the right fight in the stepping stones side of fighting. Trying to build my name and trying to market myself and promote myself.” “Right now, Timmy Mason’s the right step in my career. I still want to fight Estevan. Like that part of me always wants to be like because now people obviously are jibberjabbering saying like, “Oh, he pulled out because he was scared.” It’s like, no, I pulled out because of marketing and business reasons, realistically. I won’t get into it. Like I said, it just is what it is at that point. But if he came over to BKFC, it would be no different. I’d still fight Estevan.” “I would love to make that fight happen. But my eyes are on the prize, man, and trying to meet Conor McGregor. Trying to promote myself, trying to build my platform, my content, and I think I got the right fight for me. So I got to do what’s right for my career on a business aspect, you know what I mean? But let’s get to Timmy Mason first and then we can start talking about other things after. I’m not looking past Timmy Mason.” “Let’s put it like that. But yeah, I’m going to have to make my adjustments. I’m fighting in a circle. I’m not fighting in the Trigon. I think this will be giving me enough space to kind of put my boxing IQ together, you know?”

Harry Gigliotti has the bare-knuckle pedigree and is ” just reiterating it here now at BKFC”

Harry Gigliotti had a seemingly amicable transition from BKB and will now face a pedigreed opponent stepping into this BKFC outing.

As he prepares to battle someone in Timmy Mason who has that familiarity with the BKFC circuit, fighting names like Jimmie Rivera and Brandon Allen, when outlining the machinations of this matchup, Harry Gigliotti said [via Bare Knuckle Bowker],