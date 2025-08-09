Hasan Al-Ghanim on Big BKFC Edmonton Return, Eyes 5-0 Bare Knuckle record by Year’s End

Hasan Al-Ghanim went 3-0 all in less than 12 months to kick off his bare knuckle journey and has a particular number in mind he wants to see on his record by the end of 2025. Hasan Al-Ghanim will take on Zach Pannell at BKFC Edmonton on August 9th. Al-Ghanim appeared on Bare Knuckle Bowker, and when discussing his excitement level for this next River Cree assignment for BKFC, Al-Ghanim said,

“Yeah, 100%. when I knew they were coming back to Canada, I knew that I wanted to be on that card, obviously because it’s in Canada. But it was just exciting just to pick up where I left off from last year, right? Went 3 and 0 last year, continue with the momentum and then go 4-0. Hopefully 5-0 by the end of the year here.”

Also of note, Al-Ghanim’s opponent Zach Pannell previously fought Chad Lucanas in the BKFC ring, with the latter also fighting on Saturday against Canadian MMA stalwart and three-fight bare knuckle boxing combatant Tim Tamaki. When asked if he gleaned any anecdotal insight from Chad heading into this fight, Al-Ghanim stated,

“Honestly me and Chad haven’t really talked about my opponent [laughs]. I know obviously Chad fought him, but you know, we never sat down and talked about, hey, how would you feel fighting this guy, this or that. No, I do my own research. Me and my coach, we do our own research.” “I know what I’m expecting from the guy. There’s no need for me to ask Chad, hey, what happened here? What happened here? Kind of thing. You know what I mean? Like, there’s none of that. There’s no need for that. I could take care of myself.”

Hasan Al-Ghanim may generate an even better Stoppage than some of his earlier BKFC KO of the year contenders

When asked if he wanted to offer up a final thought as we were wrapping up, Hasan Al-Ghanim quipped,

“Well, no. Thank you for having me. August 9th, expect another knockout. It’s going to be probably just as good as the first two. Maybe even better. We’ll see. We’ll see how I feel. Yeah, that’s all I got to say [laughs].”