Former UFC welterweight title challenger, and colour-commentator, Dan ‘The Outlaw’ Hardy has called for former lightweight contender, Abel ‘Killa’ Trujillo to be hanged following the latter’s sentencing of two-years probation after his recent child sexual exploitation case.

North Carolina native, Trujillo pled guilty to a misdemeanour charge of promoting obscenity earlier this March – for which he was sentenced to two years on probation by prosecutors on Monday. Three felony orders of attempted sexual exploitation of a child, sexual exploitation of a child (self/publish), and promotion of obscenity to a minor were dropped, which would’ve seen Trujillo slapped with a $100,00 fine for each and/or eighteen months in prison.

Taking to his official Twitter account reacting to Trujillo’s sentencing, Hardy said the 36-year-old should be sentenced to death – calling for his hanging, after questioning how he could be slapped with a two-year probation.

“How do you get probation for that sh*t. Just hang him and be done with it. He should have no right to oxygen anymore. ☠️“

Trujillo had sent multiple images and videos to an underage girl on both Instagram and Snapchat of him masturbating, resulting in her blocking him on social media. After clearing her accounts later, Trujillo made contact with her once again, with the woman reporting the issue to law enforcement. Although initially happy with the attention received from Trujillo whom she explained was a “celebrity“, she told how he would point the conversation in a sexual direction, which made her uncomfortable.

After obtaining a warrant to search Trujillo’s mobile device, the former lightweight wrestler admitted to speaking online with multiple “females under the age of 18“. On his iPhone, officers found “dozens of photos of nude young women” – and were able to match the images on Trujillo’s mobile with the pictures sent to the above mentioned underage girl, citing a sufficient match on “the body style, tattoos, and skin tone“.

When asked by a Twitter user if an extended prison sentence would “unscrew” Trujillo’s mind rather than a death penalty – Hardy responded, “You can’t unscrew that kind of sickness“.

For Trujillo, the wrestler featured under the UFC’s banner on eleven occasions, dropping high-profile losses to lightweight champions, Tony Ferguson and Khabib Nurmagomedov. He ended his promotional stint with a string of two defeats to both James Vick and John Makdessi in 2017.

With details beginning to emerge surrounding Trujillo’s arrest, he was removed from a July pairing with former Bellator lightweight champion, and UFC alumnus, Will Brooks under the Battlefield FC banner last year.