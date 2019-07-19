Abel Trujillo Sent Genitalia Photos, Masturbation Videos To 16-Year-Old Girl

Spread the word!













Ex-UFC fighter Abel Trujillo is now accused of sending nude video messages to a girl that was underage.

The 35-year-old is alleged to have sent a 16-year-old girl nude photos and masturbation videos. He had added her on both Instagram and Snapchat in March of last year. This is according to an arrest affidavit obtained by MMA Junkie.

According to the affidavit, the alleged victim had told police about Trujillo’s social media advances. She even blocked the ex-UFC fighter on multiple platforms. Yet, after she cleared her social media, Trujillo was once again sending her pictures before she went back to the police. The alleged victim says Trujillo knew she was in high school at the time.

MMA Junkie says that The Douglas County district attorney’s office “has charged Trujilo with sexual exploitation of a child and obscenity to a minor. Both Class 6 felonies that carry a potential sentence of 12 to 18 months in prison and a fine of $1,000 to $100,000. Trujillo on Wednesday posted a $10,000 bond. There, he was released from Douglas County jail, where he had been since June 16.”

The former UFC star was arrested in Florida back on May 24 during a traffic stop. He was subsequently extradited to Colorado on a warrant that had been issued for his arrest. Abel Trujillo’s arraignment is set for September 6, which is when he can officially enter a plea.