Abel Trujillo, who competed in the UFC from 2012 to 2017, was sentenced to two years of probation Monday in a child exploitation case against him, according to 9News in Colorado.

Earlier this year the UFC veteran pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge of promoting obscenity. Three other charges were dropped in the process.

Trujillo was arrested in the summer of 2019 when a 16-year-old girl alleged the UFC veteran sent pictures of his genitalia and videos of him masturbating on Instagram and Snapchat. The victim allegedly told Trujillo to stop multiple times and even blocked him. Yet, she reset her social media and Trujillo started to send pictures again and the 16-year-old girl decided to go to the police.

After the police traced the phone they got a search warrant for Abel Trujillo’s home. Once they got inside, Trujillo admitted to “multiple conversations with females under the age of 18.” He also said he has requested nudes from the alleged victim, as well as sending her explicit photos.

Abdel Trujillo last fought back in December of 2017 where he suffered a decision loss to John Makdessi after being submitted by James Vick in the fight before. On a two-fight losing streak Trujillo was released by the UFC. In his UFC tenure, he went 6-4 and one no-contest and even shared the Octagon with Khabib Nuarmagomedov and Tony Ferguson.