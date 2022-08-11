Hannah Goldy auctions off undergarments worn to UFC London weigh-ins on OnlyFans

UFC flyweight contender, Hannah Goldy has offered fans of her the opportunity to purchase the undergarments she sported during her latest weigh-in back in July for UFC London – ultimately suffering a first round knockout loss to Molly McCann.

Goldy, who boasts a 6-3 professional record, suffered a spectacular first round spinning back-elbow and strikes knockout defeat to Next Generation MMA trainee, McCann at the O2 Arena capital event.

The loss returned Hannah Goldy to the losing circle following her return to the flyweight limit of 125lbs – after she had previously defeated Emily Whitmire with a first round armbar submission success at the UFC Apex facility last September.

As for McCann, the Cage Warriors alum landed her second consecutive knockout win in July following a prior spinning back-elbow KO over Luana Carolina in March. The Liverpool native has since booked a high-stakes matchup against the surging, Erin Blanchfield at UFC 281 on November 12. at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

Hannah Goldy confirms she will auction off her undergarments on OnlyFans

30-year-old Vermont native, Goldy, however, has decided to utilize her booming OnlyFans platform post-loss to McCann earlier this summer, confirming she will be auctioning off her undergarments worn at the U.K. event’s ceremonial weigh-ins.

“I’m auctioning off the UFC panties I wore to weigh-ins,” Hannah Goldy posted on her official OnlyFans page. “DM (direct message) me your bids.” (Transcribed by SportsKeeda)

Beginning her professional career sporting an impressive undefeated 5-0 professional record, Goldy earned her UFC tenure off the back of a successful outing on Dana White’s Contender Series back in June of 2019, defeating Kali Robbins with a unanimous decision win.

Debuting in the UFC in August of that year, Goldy suffered a unanimous decision loss to Miranda Granger, before then dropping a subsequent unanimous judging loss against Romanian upstart, Diana Belbita. In her sole Octagon victory, Goldy got off the mark with a submission win over the aforenoted, Whitmire.