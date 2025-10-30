Gustavo Trujillo Shows “The Beauty of the Bare Knuckle”, per BKB 48 Opponent

Lucas Browne is now 1-0 in the world of bare knuckle but the path toward Gustavo Trujillo and the BKB heavyweight crown the latter holds is clearly quite intriguing for Browne. The former boxing champion made his debut in the world of gloveless combat when Browne secured a finish over Corey Harrison at BKB 45 in September.

The win put Browne into the top five rankings of BKB as he aims to keep carving out a path with the goal of becoming a two sport champion. When asked for his thoughts on the BKB heavyweight champion Gustavo Trujillo, which came shortly after Lucas Browne’s bare knuckle debut win and wasn’t in a context where Browne was aligned to fight Trujillo, Browne said [via Bare Knuckle Bowker],

“I’ll be honest, I’ve only had a quick look. I haven’t sort of dove in just yet, but he looks great. Yeah and that is also the beauty of the bare knuckle. Like it doesn’t take much. If you catch the right time and/ or the right moment, it’s a knockout, for sure. But at the very least, you’re doing some sort of damage which will inevitably come into the fight like in the end anyway. So, I like what I see of him, but I haven’t looked as much as what I should have yet.”

Gustavo Trujillo and Lucas Browne will get to throw down at BKB 48

Lucas Browne will presumably now be doing a true deep dive into the tape study element for Gustavo Trujillo now that the two are set to close out the year fighting for the BKB crown. With a title challenger vacancy popping up for BKB Bare Knuckle Boxing’s card in November, the former WBA regular champion filled the spot to clash with ‘The Cuban Assassin’.

BKB 48 transpires in Florida on November 22nd with Gustavo Trujillo now defending his crown against Lucas Browne after a former BKB champion had to pull out. Tony Johnson Jr. was the combatant in question and he previously held the BKB interim heavyweight strap. Tony Johnson Jr.’s return to the world of gloveless combat was stopped though, at least for now, as Johnson Jr. suffered an injury against Amir Aliakbari in the ACA cage.

Gustavo Trujillo boasts a 7-0 record in bare knuckle with a one hundred percent finishing rate and has wins against the likes of Lorenzo Hunt, Mike Kyle, as well as Ike Villanueva to name but a few.