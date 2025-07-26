Lorenzo Hunt BKFC 12 Foe Hopes “More Fighters Get Dropped for What Hunt Got Dropped For”

Lorenzo Hunt is still serving a suspension tied to a failed drug test in the wake of his BKFC KnuckleMania 4 fight, and a former opponent of Hunt’s has offered up his thoughts on that. As a recent guest on Bare Knuckle Bowker, Erick Lozano touched on multiple topics ahead of his fight with UFC/Bellator MMA vet and bare knuckle boxing debutant Alessio Sakara at BKFC Philly on July 25th.

While still immersed in his eighteen-month suspension, which dates back to April of last year, there was an attempt to book a fight for Hunt in Italy against Chris Camozzi in a rematch for the BKFC cruiserweight belt. While it was reported Hunt was injured and had to pull out of the bout, there was an air of controversy around the situation.

When touching on the last-minute Hunt pullout from the Camozzi rematch at BKFC Italy and ‘The Juggernaut’ dealing with failed drug test issues from BKFC KnuckleMania 4, Erick Lozano said,

“Not sure. Not sure what’s going on with Hunt. I know he dropped dirty or whatever, I don’t know if he was suspended or what the case may be. I’m not sure if it was an injury that kept him out of that fight. But Camozzi’s a guy to be reckoned with. It would be an interesting rematch for sure if it happened.” “But I would like to see more fighters get dropped for what Hunt got dropped for. I go in there and I see guys all solid rock built and stuff. I know a lot of them use. It’s just part of the sport. I guess in my opinion, they need to get tested more for that. All the fighters do anyways. But yeah, that fight [Hunt vs. Camozzi II] would be exciting to watch.”

Lorenzo Hunt’s KnuckleMania 4 Issues and The Prior Lozano Bout

Lorenzo Hunt aimed to become a three-division BKFC champion when he fought Mick Terrill last April, but there was much turmoil to follow. Not just in the bout result that saw Hunt lose in the opening round from an arm dislocation, but in the aftermath with his failed drug test.

California State Athletic Commission documents showed traces of epitrenbolone, a metabolite of the anabolic steroid trenbolone, plus elevated testosterone levels for the former light heavyweight and cruiserweight BKFC champion. Also, Hunt’s testosterone-to-epitestosterone level was 172-to-1, and to give a frame of reference for that, the maximum acceptable levels sit in the 4-to-1 range.

As for Hunt and Lozano’s history, the two threw down in September 2020 on Hunt’s rise through the BKFC ranks before holding any gold. Lorenzo Hunt would secure an emphatic third-round finish over Erick Lozano in their BKFC 12 clash.