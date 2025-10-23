Mark Hunt Is “Perfect For” Bare Knuckle Says Ex-Boxing Champ Who Felt “A Shock Through the System” When They Sparred

Mark Hunt would be a great fit for bare knuckle boxing according to Lucas Browne who is a former boxing champion that recently won his debut in gloveless combat.

Browne previously got in work with ‘The Super Samoan’ years ago and stated that Mark Hunt was by far the hardest puncher that he had ever been in there with. When asked for what he thinks the aptitude would be for Hunt in bare knuckle, considering the former K-1 and UFC vet has teased an interest in taking the gloves off to throw down someday, Browne said [via Bare Knuckle Bowker],

“Because of his stature and his presence, he’ll do very well regardless. But he can definitely take a hit. Like when I sparred him, I’d only just started MMA. So I was probably one, maybe two fights in, and that was it, in my entire career. So the guy that owned the gym said, “We got a sparring fighter for you [laughs].” And it was him [Mark Hunt]. And I’m like, “Wow.” So I jumped in, and I was giving him some good hits, and he’s just smiling back at me.”

Mark Hunt: “if his knuckles can hold up, he’ll do so well”, says Browne

The smiling would be short-lived in this Mark Hunt sparring session though, as Browne continued [via Bare Knuckle Bowker],