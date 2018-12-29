Photo: Alexander Gustafsson Trolls Jon Jones With Anti-Doping Shirt At UFC 232 Ceremonial Weigh-Ins

The stage is set for the rematch mixed martial arts (MMA) fans have been waiting for.

Jon Jones and Alexander Gustafsson will square off in the main event of UFC 232 tomorrow night (Sat. December 29, 2018) from The Forum in Inglewood, California. The winner of the contest will be crowned the new UFC light heavyweight champion. However, there has been a lot of controversy surrounding the fight due to Jones’ recent abnormality in a recent drug test.

Earlier today, the UFC held its ceremonial weigh-ins for UFC 232. Prior to facing off, Gustafsson trolled Jones by brandishing a hilarious anti-doping t-shirt before stepping onto the scale. Check it out here:

The rematch is on! 🔥🔥 Who takes home the strap: Jon Jones or Alexander Gustafsson?



Watch full #UFC232 weigh-ins: https://t.co/MTkRPKafLw pic.twitter.com/FgnlOiXzxv — MMAFighting.com (@MMAFighting) December 29, 2018

Jones and Gustafsson initially fought back in 2013, when “Bones” defended his then-light heavyweight title. It was Jones who took home the unanimous decision win, but many believe Gustafsson did enough to earn the nod. Since, Jones has been embroiled in a ton of controversey outside the cage.

Gustafsson, on the other hand, has won three of his last five fights and has a second 205-pound title bout under his belt. Albeit an unsuccessful one against Daniel Cormier at UFC 192 in 2015. Tomorrow night, Gustafsson will get the opportunity to be the first-ever man to legitimately defeat Jones inside the Octagon. And Jones will get the chance to silence his doubters once again by potentially reclaiming the UFC light heavyweight throne.