Guido Cannetti Spoils Diego Rivas’ Homecoming

Guido Cannetti has played the spoiler role against Diego Rivas.

Bantamweight action took the third spot on the main card of UFC Chile. Rivas and Cannetti went one-on-one in Santiago, Chile. Rivas was looking to rebound from the first loss of his professional mixed martial arts career.

Cannetti landed a leg kick, but stumbled back. Cannetti looked to pressure his opponent early. Rivas reversed the position and held Cannetti against the fence. Rivas went for a submission, but was slammed down. Cannetti held on to Rivas’ back while he was standing. Rivas exploded out and went for his own takedown. He couldn’t get it before the horn sounded.

Cannetti landed a body kick early in the second frame. Rivas caught a kick and scored a takedown. Cannetti was able to reverse into side control. Cannetti had to settle for full guard. The action was stood back up as Cannetti couldn’t get much offense going. Rivas caught a kick and slammed his opponent to the mat. Rivas locked in a guillotine choke, but Cannetti got his head out. They engaged in the clinch as the round came to an end.

Rivas and Cannetti threw out some kicks early in the final frame. A right hand connected for Rivas. Cannetti missed a wheel kick. An inside elbow was there for Rivas. Cannetti went for an outside trip, but he couldn’t get it. Rivas landed some knees, elbows, and an uppercut. Rivas went for a takedown, but Cannetti locked in a guillotine choke. Rivas popped his head out. Blood trickled down the head of Cannetti. The two separated and blood trickled down the nose of Rivas. Rivas went for a counter right hand that missed. He went for a head kick as the final horn sounded.

All three judges scored the fight 29-28 in favor of Cannetti.

Final Result: Guido Cannetti def. Diego Rivas via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)