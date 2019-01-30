GSP’s Coach Eyes Conor McGregor For Final Fight

GSP’s coach, Freddie Roach, believes that the fight that makes the most sense for the former UFC middleweight and welterweight champion would be against Conor McGregor. This is a fight that the former UFC lightweight and featherweight champion has been linked to since his rise in the sport.

Georges St-Pierre returned to competition in November of 2017 when he scored a submission victory in the third round over Michael Bisping at UFC 217. However, shortly after the fight, he had to vacate the title. The reason was due to him dealing with colitis.

Roach told Brendan Schaub at the Below the Belt podcast that he thinks GSP fights one more time and that his next opponent would be McGregor. In fact, he thinks that the fight taking place at lightweight would be perfect.

“I think one more. Just one. The Irish boy. He’s got a big mouth,” he said (H/T to Bloody Elbow).“We’ll make the weight. Georges is on a new diet; it’s doing really great. We wanted to prove that we could go up in the higher weight division, and we did that. Then Dana got mad that we dropped that title.”

There’s also a possibility of GSP chasing for a third world title. If that’s the case then it would be against UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov



“We want to go the lower weight now and be a three-time world champion, three weight divisions.”