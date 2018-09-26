Georges St-Pierre Updates Health Status, Fighting Future

Georges St-Pierre is still on the mend following his UFC middleweight title win last year.

The Canadian UFC legend defeated Michael Bisping in the main event of UFC 217 on pay-per-view (PPV). With the victory, “GSP” became one of few men to win a title in two different weight classes in the UFC. Following the victory, however, St-Pierre was forced to vacate his title after contracting colitis.

St-Pierre believes this occurred as a result of the weight he gained to make middleweight. He offered an update on his health status to MMA Fighting recently. St-Pierre noted almost all his symptoms are gone and he’s slowly dosing down his anti-inflammatory medication:

“Definitely the worst has passed,” St-Pierre said. “I’m dosing down the medication that I have. The medication is anti-inflammatory, so you have to dose it down. Not in one shot, you can’t stop in one shot, but I’m dosing it down every month and soon it will be past, a story of the past. As it goes right now, pretty much all of the symptoms are almost gone.”

Upcoming MMA Return?

While he’s inching closer to an Octagon return, “GSP” isn’t going to rush anything. His fight against Bisping was his first after a four-year hiatus from the sport. Now fans will likely have to wait over a year before seeing him back in the Octagon again.

St-Pierre is reluctant to sign a contract to fight anyone right now. He said once the contract is signed, the mental warfare begins. The former two-division titleholder doesn’t want to put that stress on his body while he’s not fully recovered from his illness: