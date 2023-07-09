Once considered a legitimate contender at the lightweight limit, New York native, Gregor Gillespie appears to be weighing-up a potential return to the Octagon – snapping a lengthy hiatus from combat sports.

Gillespie, who boasts an impressive 14-1 professional record, returned to the Octagon at UFC Vegas 26 back in May 2021, landing an eventual second round TKO win over Brazilian veteran, Diego Ferreira.

That outing came as Gillespie’s first in two years to boot, having dropped his first and only professional mixed martial arts defeat in a stunning, highlight-reel high kick KO loss to former interim lightweight title challenger, Kevin Lee at UFC 244 in November 2019.

A former Ring of Combat lightweight champion, Gillespie had embarked on a stunning run of six straight wins, defeating Glaico Franca, Andrew Holbrook, Jason Gonzalez, Jordan Rinaldi, Vinc Pichel, and Yancy Medeiros before his knockout defeat against Lee at Madison Square Garden.

Once touted as a legitimate contender at the lightweight limit, Gillespie was often floated as a potential threat to former undisputed lightweight champion, Khabib Nurmagomedov, during the Russian’s title reign.

Gregor Gillespie weighs up a potential return to the Octagon

And sidelined since his TKO victory against Ferreira back in 2021, Gillespie appears to e weighing up a potential return to the Octagon – questioning fans and the mixed martial arts community if he should pursue a fight in the future.

“Who thinks I should get a fight booked asap???” Gregor Gillespie posted on his official Instagram Stories. (H/T Spinnin Backfist)

Himself linked with a potential clash against former lightweight title challenger, Michael Chandler following his win over Ferreira, Gillespie claimed he previously dominated the Missouri veteran during their amateur wrestling days.

“Dude, you understand like, I’m the wrestler, bro,” Gregor Gillespie said. “I beat the sh*t out of Mike Chandler in college and I’ll f*ck you up in wrestling too. If you’re looking for the wrestler, bro, accept the fight, dude.”