Greg Hardy’s Next MMA Opponent Announced

Yesterday, news broke that surging heavyweight MMA prospect Greg Hardy was set for his next fight on December 21. His opponent was yet to be determined, but today we’ve found out who it is.

A report surfaced tonight (Thurs., October 18, 2018) from MMAjunkie that a UFC official confirmed Hardy will take on Miles Dakota Merritt in a heavyweight match at December 21’s Island Fights 51. Merritt has a 3-3 overall record but has been out of competition for two years. Still, he has won all three of his victories by knockout while all three of his losses were by decision.

The 6-foot-7 Merritt is also Hardy’s most experienced opponent thus far. He expressed his excitement at the opportunity while noting he was ready to bring the fight to Hardy:

“I’m excited to get this fight and opportunity. I just love to fight and this is a big fight for me. We are going to have a great fight for the fans. We both attack from the first bell. The guys he’s been knocking out have gone backwards, trying to keep Hardy off. “I’m not going to do that. There’s no running in the ring. The best course of action is to attack him right from the start. That’s what I will do Dec. 21.”

Freight Train On The Rise

The former NFL Pro Bowler Hardy has laid waste to all of his pro-MMA opponents. He has won three professional bouts by first-round knockout in 2018 alone, with the total combined time of all his fights lasting just over two minutes.

Hardy made his pro debut on “Dana White’s Tuesday Night Contender Series” this summer. He signed a developmental deal with the world’s leading promotion and is working his way up to fight in the Octagon.

Island Fights 51 will take place from the Pensacola Bay Center in Pensacola, Fla. The card will air on the UFC’s streaming service UFC Fight Pass.

Will the towering Merritt be yet another name on Hardy’s growing list of vanquished competitors?