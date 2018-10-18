Greg Hardy Set For Next Pro Fight Before Year’s End

Former NFL player Greg Hardy may be on a fast track for the UFC roster, but he will have at least one more fight before making his official Octagon debut.

Hardy, 3-0, will compete in a heavyweight bout against a yet-to-be-determined opponent under the Island Fights banner on Dec. 21 in Pensacola, Fla. ESPN first broke the story.

The venue is also yet to be determined. However, official announcements are expected to come in the near future.

The former All-Pro has been downright impressive during his short time in the cage. Hardy competed on ‘Dana White’s Tuesday Contender Series’ over the summer and scored a brutal 57-second KO. He followed that performance up a few weeks later with a 17-second knock out on the same show.

Hardy just recently fought at Xtreme Fight Night 352 in September. There, he won via 53-second knockout over Rasheem Jones.

Although very impressed by Hardy’s performances, UFC President Dana White feels the former footballer isn’t UFC caliber yet. Perhaps a fourth straight win in dominant fashion could earn Hardy his UFC contract.