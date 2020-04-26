Greg Hardy Wants To Live On Fight Island & Compete Every Two Weeks

Spread the word!













UFC heavyweight Greg Hardy says he wants to live on Dana White’s Fight Island and compete every couple of weeks.

The controversial former NFL star Hardy fought five times last year but is yet to fight in 2020. He was last seen taking a serious step up in competition against Alexander Volkov in November 2019. He lost the bout via unanimous decision but came out with some credit after fighting through an injury.

Hardy was expected to face Yorgan De Castro at UFC 249 on April 18. The two heavyweights will instead square off at the rescheduled card which will now take place on May 9 in Jacksonville, Florida.

Speaking to TMZ Sports Hardy revealed he is hoping to fight six times in 2020 and is willing to relocate to White’s island in order to make it happen, he said.

“I’m saying it right now. Dana man, if you got like quarters, I’ll stay on the island bro. I’m not ashamed to move in. We can fight every couple of weeks.

“With all seriousness, let’s run it. I will live on it and break my own record that I tied last year, 100 percent. Five fights in one year, tied for first. If he’ll have me, we’ll go for six of them, we’ll knock them all out.

Hardy went on to reveal he plans to pick off as many ranked contenders as he can and work his way towards at shot at the heavyweight title, he said.

“This is my dream scenario…I come back get this knockout, remind everybody who it is. And I think the UFC starts at top 15? We start at 15 and go down the line. 15 fights later I knock out the guy who’s holding the belt, whoever it is.

“We do it the G-Hardy way, easily, just eliminate everyone one-by-one on the island.”

How far do you think Greg Hardy can go in the UFC heavyweight division?