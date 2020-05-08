Greg Hardy Terrified Ahead Of UFC 249 Bout Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

Spread the word!













UFC Heavyweight Greg Hardy has shared his feelings ahead of his upcoming bout against Yorgan De Castro at UFC 249.

Speaking to MMA Junkie at the UFC’s virtual media day Hardy was asked if he considered not taking his upcoming fight due to his issues with asthma and the coronavirus being an airborne disease.

“Oh I’m terrified man, but you know that’s not gonna stop me from paving the way, that’s not gonna stop me from making sure my boss has got the most entertaining fight first back on tv out of all sports. This is the biggest event you need the biggest athletes and I’m him”.

The UFC heavyweight found himself under heavy criticism back in October of 2019 when he used an inhaler between rounds during his fight against Ben Sosoli.

A fight Hardy was would win eventually was overturned to a No Contest due to the use of the prohibited item although the referee approved the use during the fight.

After this Hardy would take a short notice fight against Alexander Volkov only 3 weeks later.

This did not go as planned for the heavyweight as he was shut out losing a unanimous decision.

Regarding this loss, Hardy told MMA Junkie that there were positive things that accompanied it.

“I want to start by saying losing is always unacceptable, but you know as far as that goes it was a good experience man you know, 1. I got to leave the country, never left the country before so that was super dope. 2. I got to fight you know a top-five fighter coming off of a wonderful break looking at his strongest you know so it was amazing to test my skills amazing to let myself and the world know that I’m a competitor I’m no longer really a contender, I’m a guy who brings allot to the table and I’ve earned in spades what I have now in the UFC”.

Who do you think emerges victories at UFC249?