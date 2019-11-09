Alexander Volkov Outclasses Greg Hardy – UFC Moscow Results

Spread the word!













In the co-main event of UFC Moscow, Greg Hardy and Alexander Volkov meet at heavyweight.

Round 1:

Volkov with a leg kick to start. Hardy lands a jab. Hardy just misses on a hook. Volkov eats a jab and response with one of his own. Volkov with a jab and kick to the body. Hardy catches a kick, fakes a takedown, and just misses on an overhand. Volkov putting together some nice shots now.

Hardy jumps forward but doesn’t land. Volkov lands a nice right hand on Hardy as he circles away. Hardy with two big lead left hooks. The round comes to an end.

Round 2:

Hardy says in between rounds that his right hand is injured. Hardy fakes a takedown and throws the overhand that just misses. Volkov really attacking the lead leg of Hardy. A big kick to the body lands for Volkov. A nice jab from Volkov but Hardy also lands a nice overhand at the same time.

Front kick to the body lands for Volkov. Volkov lands some kicks to the body as Hardy steps in. Head kick and jab lands for Volkov. Another big hook connects for Volkov. The round comes to an end.

Round 3:

Hardy comes in blitzing but doesn’t connect on anything clean. Hard jab from Hardy. Volkov sneaks in a nice right hand. Volkov with another good jab. Another big leg kick from Volkov. A head kick connects for Volkov and Hardy responds with a jab.

Volkov putting together some nice shots backing up. Another head kick lands flush for Volkov. A hard kick to the body connects for Volkov. Head kick from Volkov connects again. The fight comes to an end.

Official Result: Alexander Volkov def. Greg Hardy via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)